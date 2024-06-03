UBS AM launches carbon credit ETC

UBS Asset Management has launched the UBS European Physical Carbon ETC, which gives investors exposure to the spot price of EU emissions allowances.
By purchasing the carbon credit ETC, investors will be able to access the EU carbon market through stock exchanges, as well as trade the ETC on the market in either sterling or euro. UBS explained that, since EU allowances are capped, investors will be blocking industrial firms from using them to pollute, thereby pushing up the price of carbon allowances and forcing companies to transition to lower emission production methods and/or energy sources. The total expense ratio for the ETC will be of 0.75%. Tabula IM launches first ESG-focused physical gold ETC EU allowances are issue...
