HANetf is planning to drop fossil fuel exclusions for its India Internet & Ecommerce ESG-S UCITS ETF (INQQ).
In a shareholder letter published on Tuesday (28 May), the board set out plans for HANetf to drop fossil fuels from the fund's ESG screening criteria. The current ESG screens ban companies that do not comply with the UN Global Compact principles and are involved in, linked, and/or whose partial or total revenues come from fossil fuels, conventional weapons, controversial weapons and/or tobacco production. Lloyd Capital and HANetf partner for double equity ETF launch The revised criteria will remove fossil fuels from its screening, but it will now exclude companies from the index th...
