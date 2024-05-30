Liontrust reshuffles investment teams as Hawtin joins to head global equities offering

Liontrust has reshuffled its investment offering to create an eighth dedicated department, as Mark Hawtin joins to lead the newly established global equities team.
Hawtin has joined from GAM Investments, where he held the same title, and will be accompanied by his three of his colleagues - David Goodman, Kevin Krucynski and Pieran Maru - who also enter the global equities team. The team will take on the management of the firm's Balanced fund and its Global Alpha fund, with GAM Star Alpha Technology moving to Liontrust in due course. St James's Place set for FTSE 100 demotion as Liontrust eyes FTSE 250 in upcoming reshuffle Internally, Liontrust managers Ewan Thompson, Tom Smith and Ruth Chambers will join Hawtin's global equities team, bring...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes