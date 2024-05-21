Odyssean investment trust proposes tender offer as part of 'seventh year' promise

The board of the Odyssean investment trust (OIT) has put forward proposals to provide a tender offer to shareholders.
This was promised to shareholders when the trust first launched in 2018, with the board setting out intentions to give shareholders an opportunity to realise the value of their investment at net asset value, excluding costs, in the seventh year following its listing and every seven years thereafter. The board said in a stock exchange filing today (21 May), that the best realisation option at its disposal was a tender offer. OIT will publish a circular with the details later today and hold a general meeting on 6 June for shareholders to vote on the proposed tender. Number of investm...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes