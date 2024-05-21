BoE's Ben Broadbent: Summer rate cut on horizon if economic data follow forecasts

Uncertainty over second-round effects

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

An interest rate cut from the Bank of England could be on the cards for “some time over the summer”, said deputy governor for monetary policy Ben Broadbent.

In his final speech as deputy governor at a Bank of England event yesterday (20 May), he argued the large inflationary shocks brought by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine are now over, with economic data stabilising over the last year or so. Bank of England mirrors Federal Reserve and holds interest rates As such, he argued if data follow the current forecasts, the BoE is likely to begin cutting rates at some point over the summer. "Whatever the priors of its individual members, the MPC will continue to learn from the incoming data and, if things continue to evolve with its forec...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Home REIT secures surrender of leases on over 600 properties

Pantheon teams up with iCapital to bolster distribution of semi-liquid PE strategy

More on Economics

BoE's Swati Dhingra: Evidence-based policymaking must become a 'priority'
Economics

BoE's Swati Dhingra: Evidence-based policymaking must become a 'priority'

Speech at ECONDAT conference

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 24 May 2024 • 3 min read
UK retail sales fall 2.3% in 'dull and wet' April
Economics

UK retail sales fall 2.3% in 'dull and wet' April

Lowest level in 2024

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 24 May 2024 • 2 min read
Rishi Sunak confirms 4 July General Election
Economics

Rishi Sunak confirms 4 July General Election

Follows falling inflation

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 May 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot