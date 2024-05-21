Asia Dragon trust hunts for potential new manager months after merger

The board of abrdn’s Asia Dragon trust is on the lookout for a new manager as part of a strategic review launched over the vehicle’s weak performance.
According to a stock exchange notice, the review seeks to "understand the drivers behind relative performance of the company" and what actions its investment manager, abrdn, is taking to improve this. Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets proposes merger with Asia Dragon Stanhope Consulting has been appointed to assist in the review, and the board has confirmed it is "interested to consider proposals from established fund management groups" with experience of similar equity strategies. "Any such proposals will be considered alongside the current management arrangements," the statement r...
