Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income amends investment policy to lock in higher rates

In a stock exchange notice today (17 May), SEQI explained it has amended its investment policy to decrease its exposure to floating rate investments from 50% to 40%. As a result, up to 60% of its portfolio will target fixed-rate investments in a bid to "lock in current interest rates" and protect its income should interest rates begin to fall. The move comes as both the European Central Bank and Bank of England are expected to start cutting rates in the summer, while speculation mounts over whether the Fed will pass even a single cut this year. SEQI noted the policy amendment "is n...