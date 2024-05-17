Invesco relaunches £203m Global Equity Income trust

The £203m trust will target capital growth and income, and includes a new 4% dividend target set by the board to focus on dependable income. In addition, the board has introduced a new discount policy and will consider share buybacks if the discount reaches 10%. The relaunch came after shareholders voted in favour of the changes in a meeting on 16 April. The vehicle will be managed by a team of ten people led by Stephen Anness, Invesco head of global equities. The team will pursue companies with a history of strong dividend yields, companies with low yields but clear per-share value ...