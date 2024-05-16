Investment Week Private Markets Summit in pictures

This event brought together wealth managers, fund selectors and asset managers to discuss the opportunities of investing in private markets, how to develop expertise in this area and how private market strategies could fit in client portfolios. We explored the rapid development of different private market fund structures available for the UK, how to carry out effective due diligence on these vehicles and manage risks, as well as regulatory considerations for wealth managers. The Private Markets Summit offered networking opportunities for delegates and the chance to hear how their pee...