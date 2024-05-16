Investment Week Private Markets Summit in pictures

Investment Week was pleased to hold its inaugural Private Markets Summit in May at the lovely venue of Pennyhill Park in Surrey.
This event brought together wealth managers, fund selectors and asset managers to discuss the opportunities of investing in private markets, how to develop expertise in this area and how private market strategies could fit in client portfolios. We explored the rapid development of different private market fund structures available for the UK, how to carry out effective due diligence on these vehicles and manage risks, as well as regulatory considerations for wealth managers. The Private Markets Summit offered networking opportunities for delegates and the chance to hear how their pee...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes