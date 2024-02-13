Global fund managers most bullish in two years as growth expectations improve

Sentiment rose to 4.1 from 2.9, based on cash levels, equity allocations and economic growth expectations. A record low, close to 0, was registered in the aftermath of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March 2023. Overall, cash levels have been cut to 4.2% from 4.8%, due to global growth expectations hitting two-year highs and investors taking advantage of the US tech rally. The proportion of investors expecting a weaker economy in the next 12 months decreased to a net 25%, from January's 40%, the survey found, with "big improvements" in global growth expectations from a low of n...