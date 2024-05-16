Serious Fraud Office to review Libor convictions over disclosure issues – reports

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has started a review of its Libor prosecutions, among other cases, after it encountered problems with its disclosure software systems.
SFO chief operating officer Abigail Howarth told the FT that the review was prompted after errors emerged with the agency's legacy disclosure tool from Autonomy Introspect in 2022. A further software issue also emerged with current provider OpenText Axcelerate. Tom Hayes loses appeal to overturn LIBOR rigging conviction The agency said it will prioritise the re-examination of cases where people are still in custody, alongside the one of former UBS and Citigroup trader Tom Hayes, as well as those involving Harlequin Group, Balli Steel and Global Forestry Investments. Howarth said...
