HSBC AM multi-asset fund manager and World Selection head Kate Morrissey exits

Nicholas McLoughlin to take over

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

HSBC Asset Management senior multi-asset fund manager Kate Morrissey has left the firm after more than a decade.

Morrissey, who is the lead portfolio manager and head of the firm's World Selection portfolios within the UK multi-asset team, has left to "pursue external opportunities", a spokesperson told Investment Week.  Collectively, the World Selection portfolios hold more than £1.9bn in assets under management, according to data from FE fundinfo. Morrissey also runs five funds in the firm's Global Strategy multi-asset range, with a total £8.5bn in AUM.  Prior to her current role, Morrissey was a rates portfolio manager in the global bond team. Before that, she ran fixed income services within...

