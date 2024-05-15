Ramji, who will step into the role on 8 July, brings over 25 years of experience in investments, capital markets and wealth management, including over ten years spent at BlackRock, most recently as its global head of iShares and index investing. Prior to that, he served as the firm's head of US wealth advisory, having joined the company as global head of corporate strategy in 2014. Ramji held a senior partner role at McKinsey, where he was in charge of the firm's asset and wealth management practice. Vanguard names head of Europe as Sean Hagerty relocates to US headquarters He wil...