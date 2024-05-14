Cathie Wood's ARK Invest poaches northern Europe sales boss from Circa5000

ARK Invest Europe, formerly Rize ETF, has poached Circa5000 UK ETF sales boss Paul Spells as director of northern European sales.
Prior to his time at the London-based impact ETF issuer, he worked as sales director at Orpheus Partners and business development manager at LGBR Capital. Spells will report to ARK Invest Europe's head of sales James Thomas, who said his hire marks a "pivotal moment" for the firm and underscores its "enhanced" commitment to European investors. AssetCo sells loss-making Rize ETF to Cathie Wood's ARK Invest "With his expertise in European market dynamics and a strong track record in selling active and sustainable strategies, Paul is well equipped to amplify our capabilities and impr...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes