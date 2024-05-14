Private wealth backs Goldman Sachs AM's $7bn real estate credit fundraise

Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s alternatives arm has closed its latest real estate credit strategy above target, with a growing share of commitments coming from the private wealth client segment.
In the final close of the firm's West Street Real Estate Credit Partners IV and related vehicles, GSAM has amassed a pool of capital representing over $7bn of lending capacity, including leverage, making the fundraise the largest to date in its series. Alongside long-standing institutional allocators, investors from family offices, Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, and third-party wealth channels also made significant commitments. Jeff Fine, global co-head of alternatives capital formation at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, said the firm's real estate offering has become an "increa...
