Private wealth backs Goldman Sachs AM's $7bn real estate credit fundraise

In the final close of the firm's West Street Real Estate Credit Partners IV and related vehicles, GSAM has amassed a pool of capital representing over $7bn of lending capacity, including leverage, making the fundraise the largest to date in its series. Alongside long-standing institutional allocators, investors from family offices, Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, and third-party wealth channels also made significant commitments. Jeff Fine, global co-head of alternatives capital formation at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, said the firm's real estate offering has become an "increa...