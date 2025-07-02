Fidelity China Focus among four funds to gain RSMR rating

Having awarded six funds with ratings in early June, the fund research house has named a further four funds in its ratings suite. First launched in August 2003, the Fidelity strategy has a bias towards mid-cap stocks and has been led by Nitin Bajaj since 2022, who took over from Jing Ning midway through that year. Schroders, PIMCO and Royal London funds part of 24 latest RSMR ratings RSMR analysts praised Bajaj, noting that "the manager is not afraid to have conviction and express his views which can lead to a portfolio which is differentiated from peers within the sector in term...