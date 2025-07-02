Fidelity China Focus among four funds to gain RSMR rating

Fidelity’s £2.3bn China Focus fund has been awarded an RSMR rating, Investment Week can reveal.
Having awarded six funds with ratings in early June, the fund research house has named a further four funds in its ratings suite. First launched in August 2003, the Fidelity strategy has a bias towards mid-cap stocks and has been led by Nitin Bajaj since 2022, who took over from Jing Ning midway through that year. Schroders, PIMCO and Royal London funds part of 24 latest RSMR ratings RSMR analysts praised Bajaj, noting that "the manager is not afraid to have conviction and express his views which can lead to a portfolio which is differentiated from peers within the sector in term...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes