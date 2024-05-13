Foresight Solar enters into BESS framework ahead of continuation vote

In a stock exchange notice today (13 May), the trust said the framework with the Chelion Renewables Group subsidiary will increase its proprietary pipeline while requiring no upfront investment and "only a modest development capital" to take opportunities in ready-to-build statuses in the next few years. Numis analyst Andrew Rees highlighted that FSFL's battery storage exposure currently comprises of 50% in stakes in a 50MW asset currently under construction and two pre-construction assets, with the remaining half in its sister fund, JLEN Environmental Assets. The trust's value of the...