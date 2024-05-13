Foresight Solar enters into BESS framework ahead of continuation vote

Foresight Solar fund (FSFL) has agreed a framework with Chelion Iberia to tap into battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Spain.
In a stock exchange notice today (13 May), the trust said the framework with the Chelion Renewables Group subsidiary will increase its proprietary pipeline while requiring no upfront investment and "only a modest development capital" to take opportunities in ready-to-build statuses in the next few years. Numis analyst Andrew Rees highlighted that FSFL's battery storage exposure currently comprises of 50% in stakes in a 50MW asset currently under construction and two pre-construction assets, with the remaining half in its sister fund, JLEN Environmental Assets. The trust's value of the...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes