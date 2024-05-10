AQR Capital Management unveils multi-strategy UCITS fund

The AQR Apex UCITS fund was created by enhancing and renaming the AQR Systematic Total Return UCITS fund, effective from 25 April 2024. The strategy behind the new fund, which has $350m in AUM, features a full set of AQR capabilities encompassing market-neutral stock selection, global macro, and arbitrage. In addition, it uses risk adjustment to adapt to the market environment and changing opportunities. Morgan Stanley IM launches UCITS version of Systematic Liquid Alpha fund "Apex utilises the culmination of our research insights gained over 25 years. We have evolved our ...