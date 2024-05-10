Aquila European Renewables halts merger plans following shareholder dissent

The fund received three proposals from other vehicles, including Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (ORIT), ranging from a "small premium" to a discount to the AERI's share price. However, the board decided to drop plans for a Section 110 combination, it revealed in a stock exchange notice today (10 May) after it failed to secure enough backing for a potential merger from shareholders. Octopus Renewables trust makes bid for Aquila European Renewables The trust needed shareholders representing more than 25% of total voting rights – a level sufficient to block the proposals – to...