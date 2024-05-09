Triple Point assesses investment management arrangements

In a stock exchange notice today (9 May), the trust explained the review involves a benchmarking process to bring any agreement alternations in line with "best practice" and deliver results to shareholders. The manager is currently entitled to an annual management fee, calculated quarterly in arrears based on a percentage of the group's net asset value as of the end of each quarter – 31 March, 30 June, 30 September, and 31 December. Triple Point Social Housing eyes portfolio sales to resume share buybacks After publishing the half-year or full-year NAV, the manager then invests 25%...