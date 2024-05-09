Bank of England mirrors Federal Reserve and holds interest rates

The Bank of England has opted to hold interest rates for a sixth time in a row, coming in line with expectations.
But the decision was not unanimous, as the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee were split. Seven voted to hold rates and two opted to cut by 0.25 percentage points to 5%. Governor Andrew Bailey, Sarah Breeden, Ben Broadbent, Megan Greene, Jonathan Haskel, Catherine Mann and Huw Pill all voted in favour of the proposition. The two diverging members were Swati Dhingra and Dave Ramsden. The decision comes as inflation remained above the Bank's 2% target at 3.2%. How is potential central bank monetary policy divergence affecting asset allocation? Bailey had previously sign...
