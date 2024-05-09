Investment management drives 13.6% rise in operating income for Rathbones

Rathbones has reported a 13.6% year-on-year increase in operating income for the first quarter of 2024, with the investment management side of the business hitting £204m.
In its Q1 results published today (9 May), the company noted an operating income of £223.6m, without the £89.8m contribution from IW&I. Rathbones raids Brown Shipley for five senior managers At the same time, total funds under management and administration (FUMA) reached £107.6bn during the first three months of 2024, increasing by 2.1% compared to the previous quarter. The largest share of assets was posted by Rathbones Investment Management (£49.2bn) and Investec Wealth & Investment (£42.2bn). Market and investment performance added £2.8bn to Rathbones' FUMA during the firs...
