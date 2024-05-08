Equity funds inflows soar fivefold during ISA season

Inflows to equity funds have gone up five times in 2024's ISA season compared to the same period last year, according to Calastone’s latest Fund Flow Index (FFI).
Cumulative inflows during ISA season (15 February to 5 April, inclusive) hit £5.2bn, up from £981m the same time last year. April marked the thirteenth highest inflows level in Calastone's records and followed a record quarter for equity fund subscriptions, which reached £7bn in the first quarter of 2024. Interest in North American equities remained high, with net inflows reaching £1.2bn, the fourth-best month on record. Investor optimism also spread to global and European equities, which took in £1.5bn and £471m, respectively. Equity funds take majority of sustainable inflows in ...
