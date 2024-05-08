Equity funds inflows soar fivefold during ISA season

Cumulative inflows during ISA season (15 February to 5 April, inclusive) hit £5.2bn, up from £981m the same time last year. April marked the thirteenth highest inflows level in Calastone's records and followed a record quarter for equity fund subscriptions, which reached £7bn in the first quarter of 2024. Interest in North American equities remained high, with net inflows reaching £1.2bn, the fourth-best month on record. Investor optimism also spread to global and European equities, which took in £1.5bn and £471m, respectively. Equity funds take majority of sustainable inflows in ...