Digital 9 Infrastructure appoints chair to oversee managed wind-down

Digital 9 Infrastructure (DGI9) has appointed a new independent non-executive chair to oversee the execution of its managed wind-down.
Chartered accountant Eric Sanderson will join the board once the Jersey Financial Services Commission approves his appointment, at which point interim chair and director Charlotte Valeur will step down. Sanderson currently sits on the board of JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa Securities and BlackRock Greater Europe Investment trusts as non-executive chair. Digital 9 Infrastructure shareholders overwhelmingly back wind-down policy He was formerly non-executive chair of Schroders UK Mid Cap fund and a director of Dunedin Enterprise investment trust, as well as chair o...
