The board of the European Assets trust (EAT) has replaced lead manager Sam Cosh with immediate effect, after more than a decade at the helm.
In a stock exchange notice today (2 May), the trust said he would be succeeded by Columbia Threadneedle portfolio manager Mine Tezgul, who the directors said was "very well suited" to deliver performance. "The board will continue to monitor performance closely and looks forward to working with Mine and Lucy Morris, who will continue in her role as investment manager supporting the lead investment manager," the directors said. "The board wishes to place on record its thanks to Sam for his commitment to the company since his appointment as lead investment manager in 2011 and wishes him...
