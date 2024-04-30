abrdn Private Equity Opportunities changes name to Patria Private Equity trust

The abrdn Private Equity Opportunities trust has changed its name to Patria Private Equity, following the completion of the sale of abrdn’s European private equity business to Patria Investments.
The change is set to take place with immediate effect, but it will have no impact on shareholders the board said on Monday (29 April), with all existing shares remaining valid. abrdn Capital Partners, which is set to be renamed Patria Capital Partners, an indirect subsidiary of Patria, will continue to manage the trust. The existing investment team headed by Alan Gauld, who has been lead manager of the trust since 2019, will remain in place to manage the £1.2bn portfolio. abrdn Private Equity Opps team to remain 'unchanged' after £100m manager sale "This is an exciting new cha...
