Square Mile has made two senior appointments to its research and consulting team, with Ittan Ali joining the firm as research manager and Martin Ward as senior investment research analyst.
Ali will be primarily responsible for the analysis of alternatives and specialist strategies, while Ward will focus on UK equity income, European equity and fixed income funds. Prior to joining Square Mile, Ali was head of research at Collidr, where he led fund analysis with an ESG focus and was responsible for client portfolio management. Titan Wealth acquires Square Mile Before that, he held senior portfolio manager roles at multi-family offices Sandaire and Maxcap Partners, now Holbein Partners, where he ran multi-asset mandates for a high-net-worth client base. He also he...
