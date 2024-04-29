Digital 9 Infrastructure receives deferred £20m payment from Verne Global sale

Digital 9 Infrastructure (D9) trust has received the deferred consideration payment from its near £450m sale of Verne Global.
The sale was completed back in March but today (29 April), the company collected around £20m. Digital 9 Infrastructure shareholders overwhelmingly back wind-down policy D9's shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of a wind down of the investment trust in March following a two-month strategic review conducted by the board. The board originally divided part of the proceeds to cover any potential costs and ringfenced £23m from the initial proceeds of the sale to cover "certain indemnification provisions" arising from the Verne Global deal. These provisions no longer apply howe...
