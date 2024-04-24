Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income proposes managed wind-down

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI) has proposed a managed wind-down of its portfolio due to shrinking assets and a persistent discount.
In a stock exchange notice today (24 April), the board argued the wind-down, which would be subject to approval at an annual general meeting on 22 May, is in the "best interests of shareholders". The decision was taken in consultation with investment manager Riverstone Investment Group, its sub-manager, Breakwall Capital, the board's advisors and certain significant shareholders, the directors said. Gresham House Energy Storage shares jump 10% as BESS portfolio revenues improve The proposal was driven by the commitment to a realisation opportunity, which the board determined would...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes