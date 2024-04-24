Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income proposes managed wind-down

In a stock exchange notice today (24 April), the board argued the wind-down, which would be subject to approval at an annual general meeting on 22 May, is in the "best interests of shareholders". The decision was taken in consultation with investment manager Riverstone Investment Group, its sub-manager, Breakwall Capital, the board's advisors and certain significant shareholders, the directors said. Gresham House Energy Storage shares jump 10% as BESS portfolio revenues improve The proposal was driven by the commitment to a realisation opportunity, which the board determined would...