Investment Association argues defence companies are 'compatible with ESG considerations'

James Baxter-Derrington
The Investment Association has issued a joint statement with HM Treasury arguing that defence stocks are “compatible with ESG considerations”.

The statement comes following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to increase defence spending, and formalises the industry body's stance on a question that has been debated since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. FCA eyes extension of SDR remit to include portfolio managers "Investing in defence companies contributes to our national security, defends the civil liberties we all enjoy, while delivering long-term returns for pensions funds and retail investors," the statement reads. "Investing in good, high-quality, well-run defence companies is compatible with ESG considerations as long...

Trustpilot