UK out of 'short and shallow' recession as GDP grows 0.1% in February

January figures revised up to 0.3%

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The UK economy grew by 0.1% in February, with January GDP data revised up from 0.2% to 0.3%, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Despite coming in lower than the previous month, positive GDP growth for the second month in a row signals that the UK is pulling out of the "short and shallow" recession from the second half of 2023, industry players highlighted. ECB holds rates at 4% as 'more data' is needed before cuts can begin The largest contributor to economic growth over the month was production output, which increased 1.1%, following a fall of 0.3% in January. Services output followed suit with a 0.1% rise, down from 0.3% in January. However, the ONS noted construction was the biggest detractor to growt...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Somerset Capital profits halved to £4.1m before winding down

Industry questions where the blame lies for Woodford liquidity issues

More on Economics

Bank of England commits to economic forecasting overhaul following Bernanke review
Economics

Bank of England commits to economic forecasting overhaul following Bernanke review

'Substantial' upgrade programme

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 12 April 2024 • 2 min read
Ben Bernanke urges Bank of England to upgrade 'out of date' forecasting infrastructure
Economics

Ben Bernanke urges Bank of England to upgrade 'out of date' forecasting infrastructure

Publication of ‘alternative scenarios’

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 12 April 2024 • 3 min read
IMF managing director warns central banks to 'resist' calls for early rate cuts
Economics

IMF managing director warns central banks to 'resist' calls for early rate cuts

Banks on ‘final stretch’ of inflation battle

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 12 April 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot