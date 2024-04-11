Polar Capital shares surge 16% as strong market gains offset £1.6bn outflows

Polar Capital’s shares have surged more than 16% since markets opened today (11 April), after the asset manager reported a double-digit rise in assets under management driven by significant performance gains.
In a trading update today, the firm said AUM grew 14% in the year to 31 March 2024, up to £21.9bn from £19.2bn at the end of March 2023. Net outflows of £1.6bn, alongside fund closures worth £50m, were offset by strong market movements and performance of £4.3bn. The bulk of outflows during the year came from open-ended funds at £1.2bn, as investment trusts and segregated mandates shed £154m and £235m, respectively. Polar Capital suffers £581m outflows as profits slump In the first quarter of this year, however, investors poured a net £56m into the asset manager's funds, while ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes