Federal Reserve: End of QT likely closer than first rate cuts

According to the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes for its March meeting, while no decision was made on adjusting the pace of balance sheet runoff, the discussions would "help inform" future choices regarding how and when to slow the pace of QT. While it was noted the current runoff was "proceeding smoothly", participants in the meeting broadly agreed it would be "appropriate to take a cautious approach to further runoff", with the "vast majority" agreeing it would be "prudent to begin slowing the pace of runoff fairly soon", adding that to do so "sooner rather than later" would en...