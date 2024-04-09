BlackRock head of EMEA fundamental fixed income exits after nearly two decades

BlackRock’s head of EMEA fundamental fixed income Michael Krautzberger is set to leave the firm after nearly two decades, sparking fund management changes across the team.
A spokesperson for the firm told Investment Week that Krautzberger, who is also the lead portfolio manager for its euro fixed income portfolios, will be departing for a new opportunity. Krautzberger's tenure at the firm dates back to 2005, including a period with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers as head of the European fixed income aggregate portfolio team, before the firm merged with BlackRock in 2006. From 2011 to 2014 he served as chief investment officer and member of the board of BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland. Amundi poaches global ETF head from BlackRock "We th...
