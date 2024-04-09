Third Point Investors appoints activist duo to lead strategy review

In a stock exchange notice today (9 April), the board said Dimitri Goulandris and Liad Meidar, alongside existing director Richard Boléat, will join a newly formed strategy committee, to be chaired by Goulandris. The committee will be responsible for undertaking a full review over a period of six months to consider how the trust, which invests directly in Daniel Loeb's flagship hedge fund, may best deliver value to shareholders going forward. TPOU said the review is not a formal sale process, and is therefore not inviting offers. Instead, the committee will evaluate all possible opt...