US labour market continues to show resilience with 303,000 jobs added in March

The US labour market has continued to show signs of strength with 303,000 new jobs added in March, while the unemployment rate remained broadly stable.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, total nonfarm payroll employment last month was higher than the average monthly gain of 231,000 over the previous 12 months, with most job gains occurring in health care, government and construction. The US jobs growth figures came in much stronger than the 200,000 job gains anticipated by economists polled by Reuters. The unemployment rate last month stood at 3.8%, against a forecast of 3.9%. Jerome Powell: Rate cuts likely as US inflation is on track to meet target "Earlier signs of a softening labour market, marked by a modest rise...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes