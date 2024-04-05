US labour market continues to show resilience with 303,000 jobs added in March

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, total nonfarm payroll employment last month was higher than the average monthly gain of 231,000 over the previous 12 months, with most job gains occurring in health care, government and construction. The US jobs growth figures came in much stronger than the 200,000 job gains anticipated by economists polled by Reuters. The unemployment rate last month stood at 3.8%, against a forecast of 3.9%. Jerome Powell: Rate cuts likely as US inflation is on track to meet target "Earlier signs of a softening labour market, marked by a modest rise...