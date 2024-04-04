Proxy adviser urges abrdn shareholders to vote down executive remuneration package over CFO salary

Proxy advisory services provider Glass Lewis has urged abrdn shareholders to vote against the company's remuneration report, due to the salary awarded to recently appointed chief financial officer Jason Windsor.
The company noted Windsor has been hired with a base salary of £675,000 as CFO. Glass Lewis' rebuttal stems from the fact that Windsor's base rate is just over 25% higher than that of former CFO Stephanie Bruce, who left in May 2023, in addition to a bonus award for leaving his former employer, Persimmon. A spokesperson for abrdn said: "Jason provides significant experience as a CFO who has spent several years working in large public companies. His appointment followed a rigorous process, including a detailed assessment of compensation that was based on a range of factors. "He is a...
