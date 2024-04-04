In a stock exchange notice, the £29m trust said it would not be able to implement the B share scheme to return cash to shareholders, as only 56.65% of the votes cast were in favour. The special resolutions required at least 75% of votes to be cast in favour to pass. A "new investor" in the trust Milkwood Capital, which is the main opponent to the managed wind-down, was also the major opposition to this measure. Other than shares owned by Milkwood Capital, less than 0.28% of votes were cast against the resolution. Chair Hugh Aldous said the B share scheme vote was put forward after sh...