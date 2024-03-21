M&G bucks industry trend with £1.5bn wholesale asset management inflows

M&G has bucked the trend of persistent outflows experienced by its peers in recent months, with the firm enjoying £1.5bn inflows into its wholesale asset management business.
According to its 2023 results published today (21 March), the firm recorded positive net flows, although these came in at £800m, tempered by the firm's institutional business witnessing net client outflows of £700m. The asset manager said the wholesale inflows reflect the "continuing execution" of its strategy, which is focused on deepening relationships with key wealth managers and intermediaries, in addition to a "strong" equity performance. M&G launches €500m private credit ELTIF Wholesale assets under management and administration rose by £1.1bn to £55bn, with net client inflow...
