abrdn seeks lowest buyback permission since rebrand

abrdn will ask its shareholders for the lowest share buyback percentage ability it has requested since the firm's rebrand in 2021.
According to its guide for the 2024 annual general meeting taking place on 24 April, the firm is requesting approval to repurchase up to 5% of its issued ordinary shares. This amount, worth over £12.8m as of 29 February 2024, is the smallest percentage the firm has requested in recent years, and does not commit the firm to exercising this right, if granted. abrdn shutters American Income Equity fund due to largest investor withdrawal The authorisation would last for either 15 months or until the following AGM, whichever is earlier. At last year's AGM, the firm sought the authori...
