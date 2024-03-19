Schroders Capital appoints global sales chief from ICG

The newly created role in the private markets division of Schroders Group sees Heinen join from Intermediate Capital Group, where he previously served as head of marketing and client relations. At ICG, he led the firm's fundraising team across EMEA, focused on private and liquid credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure. Schroders Capital creates $30bn private debt and credit alternatives business Leading Schroders Capital's private markets fundraising globally, Heinen will work in partnership with the wider house's client group to develop investment solutions for clie...