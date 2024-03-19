Wage inflation hits Close Brothers Asset Management as profits shrink 27%

Half-year results

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) posted a 27% drop to its adjusted operating profits in the six months to 31 January 2024.

In its half-year results published today (19 March), the asset manager said costs related to wage inflation and new hires "more than offset" its income growth, despite delivering net inflows of 9% annualised. Close Brothers halts dividends amid 'uncertainty' over FCA motor finance review Adjusted operating profit for the six months stood at £6.3m compared with £8.6m in the six months to 31 January 2023. The company explained adjusted operating profits is stated before the amortisation of intangible assets on acquisition, goodwill impairment, exceptional items and tax. Total assets ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Bank of England in 'no rush' to cut rates but growing MPC consensus fuels market speculation

More on Companies

M&G bucks industry trend with £1.5bn wholesale asset management inflows
Companies

M&G bucks industry trend with £1.5bn wholesale asset management inflows

Heavy outflows from UK institutional business

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 March 2024 • 2 min read
abrdn seeks lowest buyback permission since rebrand
Companies

abrdn seeks lowest buyback permission since rebrand

AGM guide

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 March 2024 • 2 min read
7IM acquires £430m AUMA Eastcote Wealth Management
Companies

7IM acquires £430m AUMA Eastcote Wealth Management

Eastcote WM to maintain brand

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 20 March 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot