Lombard Odier IM hires senior sustainability strategist from Stonehage Fleming

Based in London, Shah will join the firm next month and report to Michael Urban, chief sustainability strategist at holistiQ Investment Partners, a dedicated sustainable investment platform within LOIM launched last summer. In her role, she will be responsible for developing sustainable investment solutions for clients, in close collaboration with the firm's holistiQ sustainability research and investment teams. Lombard Odier IM and Systemiq team up to launch sustainable investment platform Shah joins after six years at UK-based wealth manager Stonehage Fleming, where she was por...