Investment boutique launches in partnership with P1 Investment Services

Magellan Research & Investment

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

Former Tees Wealth head of investment management Kieran Follis has teamed up with P1 Investment Services (P1) to launch boutique investment management firm Magellan Research & Investment (MRI).

The firm will offer actively managed, risk-adjusted model portfolios designed for financial advisers and their clients. MRI model portfolios will be available on several advisory platforms as well as the P1 Platform, and a discretionary managed portfolio investment service on a more bespoke basis will also be offered. Ex-Brooks Macdonald director teams up with P1 Investment Services for DFM launch The investment management boutique will operate under the P1 umbrella, using the firm's regulatory, administrative and tech support framework, as well as its investment platform. Folli...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

Half of UK adults would consider opening a Great British ISA

FCA on Consumer Duty: 'There are areas where firms could do better'

More on Companies

M&G bucks industry trend with £1.5bn wholesale asset management inflows
Companies

M&G bucks industry trend with £1.5bn wholesale asset management inflows

Heavy outflows from UK institutional business

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 March 2024 • 2 min read
abrdn seeks lowest buyback permission since rebrand
Companies

abrdn seeks lowest buyback permission since rebrand

AGM guide

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 March 2024 • 2 min read
7IM acquires £430m AUMA Eastcote Wealth Management
Companies

7IM acquires £430m AUMA Eastcote Wealth Management

Eastcote WM to maintain brand

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 20 March 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot