Investment boutique launches in partnership with P1 Investment Services

The firm will offer actively managed, risk-adjusted model portfolios designed for financial advisers and their clients. MRI model portfolios will be available on several advisory platforms as well as the P1 Platform, and a discretionary managed portfolio investment service on a more bespoke basis will also be offered. Ex-Brooks Macdonald director teams up with P1 Investment Services for DFM launch The investment management boutique will operate under the P1 umbrella, using the firm's regulatory, administrative and tech support framework, as well as its investment platform. Folli...