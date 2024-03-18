AssetCo losses triple to £26.7m in 'exceptionally difficult' year

Firm eyes fund closures

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

AssetCo's losses tripled during the twelve months to 30 September 2023, the second consecutive year the asset management consolidator has failed to turn a profit.

In its annual results published today (18 March), AssetCo said the total loss for the year stood at £26.7m, up from £8.5m at the end of September 2022. This included £7.7m operating loss of continuing businesses, £1m of which came from the River and Mercantile Infrastructure business, which was sold in October last year. A large portion of the losses came from Rize ETF, comprising operational loss of £2.4m and a goodwill attributed to the firm of £12m as of 31 March 2023, which AssetCo decided to write down "before accounting for sale proceeds". River and Mercantile rebrands to Riv...

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

M&G bucks industry trend with £1.5bn wholesale asset management inflows
M&G bucks industry trend with £1.5bn wholesale asset management inflows

Heavy outflows from UK institutional business

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
21 March 2024
abrdn seeks lowest buyback permission since rebrand
abrdn seeks lowest buyback permission since rebrand

AGM guide

AGM guide

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
20 March 2024
7IM acquires £430m AUMA Eastcote Wealth Management
7IM acquires £430m AUMA Eastcote Wealth Management

Eastcote WM to maintain brand

Damisola Sulaiman
20 March 2024
