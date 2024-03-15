Chrysalis survives continuation vote with overwhelming shareholder backing

All resolutions passed

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

An overwhelming majority of Chrysalis Investments shareholders have voted in favour of the trust’s continuation, as well as new capital allocation policy and performance fee structure changes.

All resolutions proposed by the board were passed in an annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting this morning (15 March), with over 97% of votes cast in favour of continuation for a further three years.  The change to the capital allocation policy, which aims to return the first £100m of cumulative future realisations to shareholders, subject to it retaining a liquidity buffer, also received overwhelming backing, with 99% of the vote.  Alongside the new management arrangements and the spin-out of the team from Jupiter to a new entity, shareholders voted in favour of a ...

Trustpilot