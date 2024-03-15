JP Morgan AM's Iain Stealey: Debt maturity wall is not to be feared

Surge in corporate bond issuance

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Markets should not be fearful of the so-called debt maturity wall, JP Morgan Asset Management international CIO for global fixed income Iain Stealey has said.

"This maturity wall is massive, we have not seen anything like it before. Granted, it is quite sizable and there is a lot of refinancing that needs to happen," he told delegates at the firm's International Media Summit on Thursday (14 March) attended by Investment Week. During the pandemic, companies took advantage of low interest rates to secure favourable funding for an extended period. This resulted in longer maturity profiles and limited new issuance, raising concerns about the credit markets' ability to handle costly refinancing. Deep Dive: 'No clear maturity wall' as companies n...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Deep Dive: UK economy shows signs of rebound but long-term growth outlook remains 'unspectacular'

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

More on Bonds

Partner Insight: Moving from cash to corporate bonds ahead of cutting-cycles
Bonds

Partner Insight: Moving from cash to corporate bonds ahead of cutting-cycles

Fidelity International

Ben Deane, Investment Director, Fixed Income - Fidelity International
clock 19 March 2024 • 13 min read
JP Morgan AM to wind up Sterling Bond fund as assets dwindle
Bonds

JP Morgan AM to wind up Sterling Bond fund as assets dwindle

Fund size of £29m

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 18 March 2024 • 1 min read
Less than a fifth of European active equity funds beat passive peers over a decade
Bonds

Less than a fifth of European active equity funds beat passive peers over a decade

Morningstar Active/Passive Barometer

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 14 March 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot