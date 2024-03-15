JP Morgan AM's Iain Stealey: Debt maturity wall is not to be feared

"This maturity wall is massive, we have not seen anything like it before. Granted, it is quite sizable and there is a lot of refinancing that needs to happen," he told delegates at the firm's International Media Summit on Thursday (14 March) attended by Investment Week. During the pandemic, companies took advantage of low interest rates to secure favourable funding for an extended period. This resulted in longer maturity profiles and limited new issuance, raising concerns about the credit markets' ability to handle costly refinancing. Deep Dive: 'No clear maturity wall' as companies n...