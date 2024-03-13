Economists flag potential historic divergence between BoE and OBR growth forecasts

On Tuesday (12 March), economists gave evidence in the second of three TSC meetings taking a look at Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget last week, in which they noted the numbers on the UK's growth outlook were not aligned between the two institutions. Accompanying the Budget, the OBR report was upgraded from its previous forecast in the Autumn Statement, and suggested GDP growth would average 0.8% in 2024, up from the previously forecast 0.7%. The economy is then predicted to grow 1.9% in 2025, 2% in 2026, 1.8% in 2027 and 1.7% in 2028. By contrast, the BoE downgraded it latest f...