In a stock exchange notice today (23 February), the trust said it will acquire the shares at a single price of £10.5 each, representing a 14% premium to the closing market price per share of £9.2 on 21 February. The tender price, however, represents a 16% discount to the unaudited net asset value per share of £12.53 as of 31 December 2023 it noted. Riverstone explained the tender offer will not disadvantage shareholders not willing to take part, as it will be "accretive" to its prevailing NAV. The offer will be available to all eligible shareholders from 6pm on 25 March 2024. Deep...