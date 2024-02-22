Jupiter fails to stem retail outflows but shares jump on surprise profit boost

Goodwill impairment negates profit upside

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read

Shares in Jupiter Asset Management have risen more than 8% on an upside surprise to underlying profits before tax, although the Matthew Beesley-headed fund house continues to struggle with retail outflows.

According to its full year results published this morning (22 February), the firm delivered a 36% uptick to year-on-year underlying profit before tax, to £105.2m, although statutory profit before tax came in 84% below 2022's figure, following a £76.2m impairment on goodwill. The firm explained the impairment test found the value in use of its 2007 Knightsbridge Asset Management and 2020 Merian acquisitions fell below the carrying value, leading to the recognised impairment charge. Jupiter suffers higher than anticipated outflows of £2.2bn This was largely attributed to lower demand...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Editor

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Permission to appeal filed in relation to Woodford scheme of arrangement

Custodian Property Income REIT reaffirms commitment to abrdn bid following rival offer

More on Companies

Fidelity to merge Japan Smaller Companies fund with £450m Japan strategy
Companies

Fidelity to merge Japan Smaller Companies fund with £450m Japan strategy

‘Uneconomic to operate’

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 21 February 2024 • 1 min read
Jupiter forced to divest crypto ETP holding on compliance team demands
Companies

Jupiter forced to divest crypto ETP holding on compliance team demands

21Shares’ Ripple XRP ETP

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 16 February 2024 • 1 min read
Meta dividend 'not enough to get traditional income investors excited'
Companies

Meta dividend 'not enough to get traditional income investors excited'

Out of 'exciting growth opportunities'

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 15 February 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot